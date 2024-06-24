Otto has given up three earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out four across three innings between his two appearances since shifting his rehab assignment to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Otto has 33 big-league starts on his resume, but given that he hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his five rehab appearances between Triple-A and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League thus far, the Padres look to be preparing him for a relief role upon his return from the 15-day injured list. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season with a right teres major strain.