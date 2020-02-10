Beckham agreed Monday with the Padres on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Beckham will get a chance to audition for a utility infield job with the Padres after filling that role for Detroit for much of the 2019 campaign. Though Beckham supplied a .643 OPS last season -- his best mark since 2013 -- he sacrificed contact as a consequence of tapping into more power, striking out in a career-worst 28.3 percent of his plate appearances.