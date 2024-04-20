Pauley is starting at third base and batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Blue Jays, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pauley started the season in the majors due to Manny Machado being limited to DH duties with an elbow injury. Pauley went 2-for-15 with one home run and three RBI before being optioned to Triple-A El Paso on April 9. He's had better success in the minors, slashing .290/.436/.677 with four home runs and 11 RBI over 39 plate appearances in Triple-A. Pauley will hope to bring some of that production from El Paso to his second big-league stint. The Padres optioned Matthew Batten to make room for Pauley, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.