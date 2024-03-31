Pauley went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to San Francisco.

Pauley opened the game on the bench but entered as a pinch hitter for Fernando Tatis in the eighth inning with San Diego down eight runs. The rookie grounded out in his initial at-bat but got another chance in the following frame and produced a three-run shot to right field for his first long ball as a major-leaguer. Pauley batted .308 and went deep 23 times in the minors last season after being a 13th-round draft pick in 2022, and it will be interesting to see what he can do at the big-league level this year if he can get enough playing time.