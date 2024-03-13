Pauley has been told he will be on the Padres' roster for their March 20-21 series in South Korea against the Dodgers, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pauley seems likely to start at third base while Manny Machado (elbow) is limited to designated hitter, at least against right-handed pitching. When Machado might be ready to play the field in games again isn't clear, but Pauley will have a chance until then to show he deserves to stick around. The 23-year-old slashed .308/.393/.539 with 23 home runs and 22 stolen bases over three minor-league levels in 2023 and should be on deep-league radars.