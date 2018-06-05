Padres' Grant Little: Grabbed by Padres with 74th pick
The Padres have selected Little with the 74th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A draft-eligible sophomore out of Texas Tech, Little is an intriguing prospect, as he could be moved from left field to second base or third base in pro ball. He may even be able to play center field, as he is athletic and makes good reads. Unfortunately, he projects to offer very little power and is only an average runner, so his potentially plus hit tool will have to carry him, and even then, he may only make it as a high-contact fourth outfielder. This pick likely allowed the Padres go over slot on some of their earlier selections.
