Allen was traded from Cleveland to San Diego on Monday, along with Mike Clevinger and a player to be named later, with six players heading the opposite way, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger is clearly the headliner here, with Cleveland adding Allen from its deep stable of outfielders as seemingly little more than a throw-in. The San Diego native has good speed, stealing 31 bases in 220 career games, but that hasn't actually translated to positive marks defensively in center field. Even if he were a better defender in center, his .239/.295/.344 career slash line would keep him firmly in a bench role. He's unlikely to be in the lineup on a regular basis for his new team.