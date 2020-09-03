Allen went 0-for-1 with a pair of walks, a hit-by-pitch, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Allen started the game in right field and batted ninth in his first game with San Diego. He wasted little time showing off his 92nd-percentile sprint speed, swiping second base after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. Allen should eventually settle into a reserve role, but he could get regular starts for as long as Wil Myers (undisclosed) remains on the injured list.