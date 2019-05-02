Garcia is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Braves.

Before moving to the bench in Wednesday's 5-1 loss, Garcia had started three games in a row and made two appearances out of the leadoff spot in place of the injured Fernando Tatis (hamstring). Despite reaching base at a .385 clip in those three games, Garcia will find himself out of the lineup for the second straight day as Manny Machado and Ian Kinsler form the Padres' double-play tandem.