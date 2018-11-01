Garcia was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Thursday.

Garcia has a new home after spending the first eight years of his career with the Cardinals. The 29-year-old struggled in 2018, hitting just .221/.309/.304 with three homers and three steals across 114 games (208 plate appearances with the Cardinals). His overall track record (.248/.356/.339 career slash line) and ability to play multiple positions, however, should give him the inside track to break camp as a utility infielder.

