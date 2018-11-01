Padres' Greg Garcia: Claimed by Padres
Garcia was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Thursday.
Garcia has a new home after spending the first eight years of his career with the Cardinals. The 29-year-old struggled in 2018, hitting just .221/.309/.304 with three homers and three steals across 114 games (208 plate appearances with the Cardinals). His overall track record (.248/.356/.339 career slash line) and ability to play multiple positions, however, should give him the inside track to break camp as a utility infielder.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: On base thrice in loss•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Gets fourth start in six games•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Timely double in win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Contributes solo homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Producing at plate in June•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Ropes double in spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...