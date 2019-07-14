Garcia will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Braves.

Garcia will enter the lineup for the fourth time in five games and may have overtaken Ian Kinsler as the Padres' primary second baseman. The two veterans may merely be keeping the seat warm at the keystone for top prospect Luis Urias, who should receive a call back to the big leagues from Triple-A El Paso at some point later this summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories