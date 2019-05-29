Padres' Greg Garcia: Heads to bench
Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Garcia had been included in the lineup each of the past six games, logging starts at second base, third base and designated hitter. With the Padres set to resume National League play Friday against the Marlins, one fewer spot in the lineup will be available, but Garcia has a good chance at seeing action at one of the two infield spots. Both Ian Kinsler and Ty France have largely failed to make an impact at the plate this season, with Garcia outpacing the duo with a .771 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...