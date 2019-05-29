Garcia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Garcia had been included in the lineup each of the past six games, logging starts at second base, third base and designated hitter. With the Padres set to resume National League play Friday against the Marlins, one fewer spot in the lineup will be available, but Garcia has a good chance at seeing action at one of the two infield spots. Both Ian Kinsler and Ty France have largely failed to make an impact at the plate this season, with Garcia outpacing the duo with a .771 OPS.