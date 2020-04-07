Garcia was "very involved" in a competition with Jurickson Profar and Brian Dozier for playing time at second base when spring training was suspended, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.

Garcia started 57 games at second base last season, his most starts at any position. However, the Padres acquired Profar and Dozier in the offseason, putting Garcia's role in flux. While both Profar and Dozier struggled in spring play, hitting .217 and .227 respectively, Garcia thrived with a .364/.440/.591 slash line across 25 plate appearances. That has kept him in the mix at second base, though the 30-year-old may be best suited to a pinch-hitting role as he hit .278 in 46 plate appearances off the bench last season.