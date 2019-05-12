Padres' Greg Garcia: Leading off in third straight
Garcia will start at second base and lead off Sunday against the Rockies.
The Padres have used Garcia atop the order for all three games in Colorado, with Ian Kinsler shifting to a bench role as a result. Garcia has at validated the decision to keep him in the leadoff spot by reaching base in four of his 10 plate appearances versus the Rockies, but he won't be assured a long-term stay in the lineup. In fact, Garcia could be headed back to the bench within a few days with Fernando Tatis Jr. (hamstring) nearing a return from the injured list.
