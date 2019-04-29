Garcia is playing shortstop and hitting leadoff for the Padres' tilt Monday against the Braves, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Garcia only has 22 at-bats on the year, but this will be his second straight start. He'll man shortstop in the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr., who exited the Padres' game Sunday with a hamstring injury, and doesn't yet have a timetable for a return. Garcia is slashing .227/.333/.455 with one homer in 16 games so far this season.