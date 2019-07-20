Garcia is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

The lefty-hitting Garcia's absence from the lineup for a third straight game comes as little surprise with a southpaw (Jose Quintana) on the bump for Chicago, but his playing time against right-handed pitching could now be in jeopardy, too. San Diego recalled their top middle-infield prospect, Luis Urias, from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday and are expected to install him as the everyday second baseman. Urias' arrival likely means that Garcia and Ian Kinsler will transition into bench roles after competing with one another for time at the keystone for much of the campaign.