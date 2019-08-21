Garcia will start at second base and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Reds.

At least temporarily, manager Andy Green has seemingly committed to Garcia as the team's primary second baseman, with Luis Urias moving over to shortstop to replace the injured Fernando Tatis (back). Garcia also looks like he'll get the opportunity to fill Tatis' table-setting role, as he'll lead off for the third straight game. Garcia went 2-for-6 with a pair of walks and three runs in the first two contests of the series.