Garcia will start at second base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Rockies.

Garcia will pick up his seventh start in eight games, with each of the last three coming at the keystone. At this point, Garcia looks to have supplanted Ty France as the Padres' primary second baseman against right-handed pitching. Garcia has reached base at a strong .365 clip this season but offers little power or speed to accompany it.

More News
Our Latest Stories