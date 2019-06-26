Garcia will start at second base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Orioles.

Garcia will spell Ian Kinsler in the day game after the night game, but the 29-year-old's starting opportunities have generally been trending down of late. After busting out for four hits and four RBI on July 16 against the Rockies, Garcia was benched for three of the Padres' subsequent seven contests. Both he and Kinsler will likely see downsized roles once the club promotes middle-infield prospect Luis Urias from Triple-A El Paso at some point later this summer.