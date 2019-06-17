Padres' Greg Garcia: Posts four hits, four RBI in win
Garcia went 4-for-5 with two triples, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Rockies.
Garcia started three of the Padres' four games at Coors Field, tallying five hits while scoring four runs in the offense-packed series. Fernando Tatis' recent return from the 10-day injured list has complicated Garcia's playing-time outlook, but the 29-year-old's performance Sunday might be enough to earn him more work at the keystone at the expense of Ian Kinsler. Both Garcia and Kinsler's fortunes could soon take a turn for the worse, however, as middle-infield prospect Luis Urias is building a strong case for a promotion from Triple-A El Paso.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus winners...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...