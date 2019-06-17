Garcia went 4-for-5 with two triples, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Rockies.

Garcia started three of the Padres' four games at Coors Field, tallying five hits while scoring four runs in the offense-packed series. Fernando Tatis' recent return from the 10-day injured list has complicated Garcia's playing-time outlook, but the 29-year-old's performance Sunday might be enough to earn him more work at the keystone at the expense of Ian Kinsler. Both Garcia and Kinsler's fortunes could soon take a turn for the worse, however, as middle-infield prospect Luis Urias is building a strong case for a promotion from Triple-A El Paso.