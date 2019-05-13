Padres' Greg Garcia: Reaches base three times in loss
Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two RBI and a run in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Rockies.
Garcia turned in his second multi-hit outing of the series and finished the three-game slate in Colorado with a .467 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot. While the usual caveats pertaining to offensive outputs at Coors Field certainly apply here, Garcia's productive weekend should at least temporarily afford him some leash as the Padres' table setter and top second baseman.
