Padres' Greg Garcia: Sits again Friday
Garcia is sitting for the second straight game Friday against the Cubs.
Garcia sits against a second straight lefty (Jon Lester). There's a good chance he sits again in favor of Ian Kinsler on Saturday, with yet another southpaw (Jose Quintana) on the mound for the Cubs.
