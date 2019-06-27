Garcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Padres' 10-5 win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Garcia has seen his at-bats take a downturn lately, but he checked in with his third long ball of the season in this contest, cranking a two-run blast off Dylan Bundy in the second inning. The 29-year-old isn't much of a power threat, but his overall numbers on the season are respectable, as he's slashing .267/.355/.427 over 150 at-bats.