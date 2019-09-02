Garcia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over San Francisco.

Garcia took Jeff Samardzija deep in the first inning for his first career leadoff homer. The long ball was his fourth of the season to establish a new career high. In his first year with the Padres, Garcia is hitting .253 with 12 doubles and 44 runs scored in 109 games.

