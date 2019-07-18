Garcia is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

The Padres seem to have settled on a platoon situation at second base between Garcia and Ian Kinsler. The latter will pick up the start in the series finale with a southpaw (Caleb Smith) on the bump for the opposition, but the lefty-hitting Garcia has seen most of the work at the position lately. He'll take a seat after starting in three of the past four contests.