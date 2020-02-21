Padres' Greg Garcia: Taking outfield reps
Garcia is taking reps in the outfield during spring training, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Garcia has logged significant time at second base, third base and shortstop throughout his career, proving versatile around the infield. However, he could add another position to his profile, as he's participated in outfield drills and fielded flyballs during batting practice this spring. Still, Garcia isn't particularly likely to pick up significant at-bats with the change, as the Padres are expected to have a starting outfield of Tommy Pham, Trent Grisham and Wil Myers to begin the campaign.
