Padres' Greg Garcia: Two hits against Blue Jays
Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, a run, an RBI and a walk in the Padres' 19-4 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Garcia had a good day setting the table from atop the lineup on a mammoth day for the San Diego offense, reaching base three times and slapping his seventh double of the season. The 29-year-old has two multi-hit performances in his last three games to bring his slash line up to .272/.368/.432 with a pair of homers and nine RBI over 81 at-bats.
