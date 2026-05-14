Canning (0-2) took the loss Thursday against the Brewers, allowing six runs on five hits and one walk in 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

Canning didn't last long Thursday, giving up three runs in both the first and second innings before being pulled. The 30-year-old right-hander labored, throwing just 33 of his 64 pitches for strikes on the afternoon, and he's now surrendered six runs in back-to-back starts after firing five innings of one-run ball in his season debut. Canning has a dismal 10.64 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB over 11 frames thus far, so he doesn't project as a recommended fantasy option in his next scheduled outing versus the division-rival Dodgers.