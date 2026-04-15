Canning (Achilles) struck out four and allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks across 3.1 innings Friday while making his second rehab start at Triple-A El Paso.

Canning got stretched out to 62 pitches in Friday's outing, but he's still expected to make at least a couple more rehab starts prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 29-year-old posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 16 starts with the Mets in 2025 before undergoing season-ending surgery shortly before the All-Star break to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Once he's activated from the IL, Canning could be a candidate to fill a spot in a San Diego rotation that's currently missing two of its top options in Nick Pivetta (elbow) and Joe Musgrove (elbow).