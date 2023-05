Kim went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Tuesday's 9-4 victory over the Marlins.

Kim is now 3-for-7 with five walks and a pair of steals in his last three games. The 27-year-old Kim has had a solid month, batting .288 with an .831 OPS, raising his slash line to .245/.337/.384 with five homers, 20 runs scored and 18 RBI while going 8-for-10 on stolen base attempts.