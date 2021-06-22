Kim exited Monday's game against the Dodgers in the seventh inning after appearing to hurt his throwing hand while fielding a grounder to end the sixth inning, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Eric Hosmer remained in the game at first base after pinch-hitting for Yu Darvish as Jake Cronenworth shifted to second base.

Kim appeared to be bothered by his throwing hand after fielding a hard grounder off the bat of Will Smith to end the sixth inning. While the Padres have not officially labeled his departure as an injury, it seems unlikely that his exit was simply a strategical decision with the Padres leading 6-1 in the seventh inning. Further update should be given on Kim following the game.