Kim went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.

Kim led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot, then added a two-run blast in the fifth. The infielder has racked up six multi-hit efforts in his last 12 contests, but none of them have come in consecutive games. He's slashing .270/.363/.447 with 14 homers, 37 RBI, 53 runs scored and 18 stolen bases over 96 games this season.