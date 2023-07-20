Kim went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

On a night when offense was at a premium, Kim was at the center of San Diego's only rally in the fifth inning, getting hit by a pitch, swiping second on the back half of a double steal with Trent Grisham and then coming home on a Manny Machado single. Kim has come flying out of the All-Star break, batting .321 (9-for-28) in six games to boost his slash line on the season to .264/.352/.416 with 11 homers, 18 steals, 33 RBI and 49 runs in 91 contests.