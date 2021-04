Kim went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Making his first start of the regular season, Kim knocked a single to left field in the first inning to plate Wil Myers and give the Padres a 2-0 lead. Both the hit and RBI were career MLB firsts for Kim, who came over to the majors this winter following a string of standout seasons in the KBO. The 25-year-old will likely play all over the field during the campaign as the Padres explore ways to get his bat into the lineup.