Kim went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases Sunday in a 4-0 victory over the Giants.

Kim singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and quickly stole second base before being wiped out at third on a fielder's choice. He added a walk and another theft in the fourth frame. Kim is up to 31 steals on the season, eighth-most in the majors. He's added 17 homers, 52 RBI, 77 runs and a .275/.365/.429 slash line in what has been a breakout campaign.