Kim went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs in Saturday's 14-3 rout of the Tigers.

Kim reached five times in the contest to set the table from atop the lineup on a very productive day for San Diego's offense. When the shortstop hit a solo shot to left field in the seventh inning, he established a new career-best mark with his 12th homer of the campaign. Kim has four multi-hit performance in nine games since the All-Star break, slashing .342/.419/.553 with a pair of long balls, three RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases over that span.