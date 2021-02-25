Kim could see time in the outfield in 2021, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Kim has not logged any time in the outfield during his professional career, but he is blocked at his usual position (shortstop) by Fernando Tatis and won't see frequent time at third as long as Manny Machado is healthy. The Padres are most likely to deploy Kim at second base, though they consider him an option in the outfield if the need arises. Jake Cronenworth is also being discussed as an outfield option, and each player may ultimately end up bouncing around the field a bit during the campaign.