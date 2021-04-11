Kim went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Kim's first career home run off Jordan Lyles tied the game in the fifth inning. The Korean is receiving more playing time in Fernando Tatis Jr.'s (shoulder) absence on the injured list. Kim is getting everyday starts at shortstop to prove why he deserves to be a starter on a major league roster. Although he is only batting .210 to start the season, he still has at least until April 16 to receive everyday at-bats until Tatis can return.