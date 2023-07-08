Kim jammed his right big toe during Friday's game against the Mets and is considered day-to-day, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

In the seventh inning, Kim was thrown out at third base when attempting to stretch a double into a triple. In frustration, he kicked a water cooler in the dugout stairwell, resulting in the toe injury. Kim was subsequently removed from the contest, and Cassavell reports that X-rays on the toe were negative. At this point, it's unclear if Kim will be in the lineup Saturday.