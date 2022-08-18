Kim went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and four RBI in a 10-3 victory against Miami on Wednesday.

The Padres scored five runs in the first inning, with the fifth among that tally coming on a Kim double that scored Trent Grisham. Kim also produced the final three runs of the contest with a bases-clearing double in the ninth. The shortstop has three multi-hit performances over his past five contests to push his season batting average to .255. He's slashing .310/.344/.483 with eight doubles and nine RBI through 16 games in August.