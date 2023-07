Kim exited Sunday's game against the Rangers in the bottom of the third inning due to an apparent right shoulder injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Kim appeared to hurt his right shoulder on a collision while sliding into home on a sacrifice fly, and he immediately headed to the clubhouse under his own power. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, but he was replaced by Matthew Batten at second base in the top of the fourth inning.