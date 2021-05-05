Kim will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Pirates.

Kim will pick up his third start in as many days, with all coming at different positions. The Padres have given maintenance days to Jake Cronenworth, Fernando Tatis and now Manny Machado to open up the at-bats for Kim, but the rookie's path to a full-time role with the big club remains blocked. With a .214/.274/.281 slash line through his first 62 plate appearances in the majors, Kim looks like he could still use some fine tuning at Triple-A El Paso.