Kim went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, a stolen base and three total runs scored in Friday's 12-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kim did a little bit of everything in this contest, putting together productive at-bats from the No. 5 spot. This was his first multi-hit game since Sept. 2 -- in the 11 games in between, he went a paltry 4-for-38 (.105). The shortstop still isn't at risk of losing much playing time, and he's had an altogether solid year with nine homers, 10 steals, 52 RBI, 52 runs scored and a .251/.324/.379 slash line through 134 contests.