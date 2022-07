Kim went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Twins.

Kim went yard in the second inning, snapping a 17-game homer drought. The shortstop also singled, stole second and scored in the fifth. This was just his second multi-hit performance since the All-Star break. For the season, he's slashing .243/.327/.365 with six homers, 35 RBI, 38 runs scored and six stolen bases in 91 contests.