Kim went 4-for-5 with a double, one run scored and two steals in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Kim snapped an 0-for-17 skid in a big way Saturday, collecting three singles and a double while stealing third base twice. The 27-year-old breakout has slowed down at the plate in September, hitting just .184 with three doubles, zero home runs, seven RBI, eight runs and nine steals across 99 plate appearances. Despite his relatively lethargic finish, the third-year infielder took a huge step forward in the 2023 campaign, posting a .262/.354/.401 season-long slash line and collecting 140 hits, 75 walks, 17 home runs, 84 runs and 38 stole bases over 151 games (621 plate appearances) - all career-highs.