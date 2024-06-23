Kim went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run in Saturday's 6-4 victory against Milwaukee.

Kim hit a fourth-inning solo shot that gave San Diego a 4-0 lead. The shortstop also singled in the contest, giving him his first multi-hit performance in over two weeks. Kim is slashing .231/.338/.462 with three homers, 12 RBI, nine runs, two stolen bases and an 11:8 BB:K through 20 games in June.