Kim will rejoin San Diego for spring training in Arizona with Korea eliminated from the World Baseball Classic, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though Kim went just 3-for-16 during WBC play, all three of his hits left the park, and he tallied five runs along with six RBI. He also struck out just one time and walked twice. Kim should resume playing in Cactus League contests shortly as he prepares to open the regular season as the Padres' starting second baseman.