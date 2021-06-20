Kim went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over Cincinnati.
After Fernando Tatis (shoulder) left Saturday's game, Kim filled in at shortstop. He made an impact in the eighth inning with a go-ahead two-run shot, which propelled San Diego to victory. The 25-year-old has struggled in his first major-league season with a .213/.266/.355 slash line, four homers, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored and five stolen bases across 169 plate appearances. Kim would be the logical choice to get the start at shortstop if Tatis is unavailable for Sunday's series finale versus Cincinnati.