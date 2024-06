Kim went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kim has gone deep in back-to-back games, and he's logged seven extra-base hits among his 10 knocks over the last 10 games. The shortstop started the season slow, but it appears he's starting to find a groove. He's up to nine homers, 32 RBI, 35 runs scored, 13 stolen bases and a .224/.333/.404 slash line through 67 contests.