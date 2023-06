Kim went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

Kim put the Padres on the board with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second before launching a solo shot in the fourth to make it a 4-0 lead. It was the second baseman's fourth home run in his last seven games while he's also recorded three multi-hit games over that stretch, to go along with nine RBI and six runs scored.